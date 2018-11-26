iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $135.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.08 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

