iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,800,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,269,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,757,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,115,000 after purchasing an additional 239,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $71.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

