iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Holdings Increased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $54.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

