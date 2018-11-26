iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 581.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,457 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $87,793,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,360.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,026,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,936,000 after buying an additional 1,967,529 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5,193.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 926,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 908,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 177.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 378,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 864,521 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $38.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

