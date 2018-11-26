iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,933 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.80 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/ishares-floating-rate-bond-etf-flot-stake-lowered-by-fdx-advisors-inc.html.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.