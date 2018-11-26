iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,097 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,655 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $57.94 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

