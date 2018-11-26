Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,276. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 364,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

