Investors Sell Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)

Traders sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $96.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.97 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.77 for the day and closed at $75.44

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

