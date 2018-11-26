Investors Sell Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Investors sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $128.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $191.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.28 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Broadcom had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $5.41 for the day and closed at $235.31

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.02.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,772,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,395 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $2,768,560,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

