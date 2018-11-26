Investors Buy NVR (NVR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) on weakness during trading on Monday. $40.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.62 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVR had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. NVR traded down ($1.72) for the day and closed at $2,484.12

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,104.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.94 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $38.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,713.28, for a total value of $2,713,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,103,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,385.93, for a total transaction of $10,524,337.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,540,471.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,404,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 57.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

