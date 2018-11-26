Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FCB Financial (FCB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FCB Financial (NYSE: FCB):

11/20/2018 – FCB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

11/20/2018 – FCB Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/8/2018 – FCB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

11/7/2018 – FCB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

10/29/2018 – FCB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

10/24/2018 – FCB Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

FCB stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $38.63. 701,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,750. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

