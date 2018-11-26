Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,200,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $53,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.64 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

