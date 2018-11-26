Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $20.97 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

