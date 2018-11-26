Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Shares Bought by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intevac were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intevac by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intevac by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.04. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intevac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

