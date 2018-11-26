Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Receives $3.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,121. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.26.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

