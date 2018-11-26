International Value Advisers LLC Sells 9,079 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

International Value Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 2.4% of International Value Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. International Value Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Baidu worth $86,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $182.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $175.32 and a one year high of $284.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

