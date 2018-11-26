International Value Advisers LLC Sells 15,312 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

International Value Advisers LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.0% of International Value Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

OMC stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,299.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

