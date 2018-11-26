International Petroleum Corp (IPCO) Insider Acquires C$25,355.00 in Stock

International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO) insider Rebecca Gordon bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,355.00.

Shares of IPCO stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.64. 21,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074. International Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.48 and a twelve month high of C$9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Petroleum from C$8.35 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe and South East Asia. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Bertam, Malaysia; Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France; and the Netherlands. As at December 31, 2017, it had proved and probable reserves of 129.1 million barrels of oil equivalents.

