International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up about 8.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $76,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $453,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2,035.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21,298.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGT opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

