Interfor (IFP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Interfor (TSE: IFP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/13/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00.
- 11/12/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2018 – Interfor was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 10/19/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$18.00.
- 10/15/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$23.00.
Shares of IFP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.77. 572,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,969. Interfor Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.
In other Interfor news, insider Ian Fillinger bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,275.00. Also, insider Martin Leb Juravsky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$103,530.00.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.