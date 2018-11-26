Interfor (IFP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Interfor (TSE: IFP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

11/12/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Interfor was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/19/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$18.00.

10/15/2018 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

Shares of IFP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.77. 572,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,969. Interfor Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

In other Interfor news, insider Ian Fillinger bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,275.00. Also, insider Martin Leb Juravsky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$103,530.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products. The company offers commodity structural lumber products; and specialty products, such as decking and siding products, machine stress rated products, industrial timber products, and various appearance grade items. It also provides wood chips and other residuals.

