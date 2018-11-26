Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 808.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 354,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

