Intel Co. (INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. Intel posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 375.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Intel by 429.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,980,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,349,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

