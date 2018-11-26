Insider Selling: Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Director Sells 39,130 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 39,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $553,689.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,923.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Nicholas John Swenson sold 18,797 shares of Pro-Dex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $264,097.85.

Shares of PDEX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million and a PE ratio of 26.04. Pro-Dex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

