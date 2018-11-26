Insider Selling: On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) CEO Sells $40,104.74 in Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen sold 54,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $40,104.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIV opened at $0.78 on Monday. On Track Innovations Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on shares of On Track Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

