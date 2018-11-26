Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) COO Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IONS traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.25 and a beta of 2.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,525,000 after buying an additional 1,635,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 1,057,960 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 494,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 451,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,955,000 after buying an additional 408,678 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 206,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

