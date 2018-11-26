Insider Selling: Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) CEO Sells $140,800.00 in Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRZO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,795. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRZO. BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

