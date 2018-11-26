Insider Buying: Griffon Co. (GFF) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CEO Ronald J. Kramer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,295,933 shares in the company, valued at $29,204,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.58 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 444.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

