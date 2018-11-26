Ink Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Ink has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $3.34 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, ZB.COM and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.02555154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00127896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00189639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.08264970 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Exmo, Exrates, ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC, LBank, Coinrail and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.