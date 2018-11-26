Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.03

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.03 and last traded at C$48.51, with a volume of 151154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.70 per share, with a total value of C$63,240.00. Also, insider Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $423,686.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

