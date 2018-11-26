Independent Advisor Alliance Has $6.65 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

