Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.71 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 237,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

