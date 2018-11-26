Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 7,842 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Zoetis by 604.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $89.24 on Monday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 7,842 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/independent-advisor-alliance-buys-7842-shares-of-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.