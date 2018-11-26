Ifoods Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Ifoods Chain has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $12,090.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io . Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

