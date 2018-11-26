IDM Mining Ltd (CVE:IDM) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,130,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 287,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/idm-mining-idm-trading-9-1-higher.html.

IDM Mining Company Profile (CVE:IDM)

IDM Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, and silver ores. It holds interests in the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located in Stewart, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Revolution Resources Corp.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for IDM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.