IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $192.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

