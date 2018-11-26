Iamgold Corp (IAG) Receives $6.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Iamgold by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Iamgold by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.19. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

