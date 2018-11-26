Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Holdings Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,699 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5,991.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $93,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

