Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn Buys 5,000 Shares

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $17,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HCFT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. 24,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,371. The company has a quick ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 20.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCFT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

