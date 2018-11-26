Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,091,127 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 27,618,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,895,000 after purchasing an additional 183,567 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,559,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,944,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 973,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 951,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.84 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

