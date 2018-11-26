HSBC Downgrades Southern Copper (SCCO) to Reduce

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Santander downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.71. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

