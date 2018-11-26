Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.50 ($6.66).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWDN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 567 ($7.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

LON:HWDN traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 463.20 ($6.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

In related news, insider Karen Caddick bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,860 ($18,110.54).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

