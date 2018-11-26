Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Receives $8.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

HMHC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.37 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Lynch, Jr. acquired 112,518 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,000,285.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,818.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Stone Run Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

