Horizon Global (HZN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN):

11/14/2018 – Horizon Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2018 – Horizon Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

11/9/2018 – Horizon Global was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.

11/8/2018 – Horizon Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2018 – Horizon Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

10/10/2018 – Horizon Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Shares of HZN opened at $1.91 on Monday. Horizon Global Corp has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Horizon Global’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Global Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jay Goldbaum acquired 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,807.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 46,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,240.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl S. Bizon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,328.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 67,220 shares of company stock worth $171,037. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

