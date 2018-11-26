HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (HOWWY) and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (NRILY) Head to Head Analysis

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR alerts:

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 11.00 $439.52 million N/A N/A NOMURA RESH INS/ADR $4.44 billion 2.35 $519.02 million $0.51 21.39

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and NOMURA RESH INS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 11.71% 13.81% 9.44%

Summary

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

About NOMURA RESH INS/ADR

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting services to develop business strategies, reengineer operations, support government/public agencies, and implement administrative reforms; and systems consulting services to enhance the use of IT, including IT strategic development, business reengineering planning and execution support, standardized architecture implementation, global cross-functional IT governance, and others. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, system management and operation, and shared online services primarily for securities, insurance, banking, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers integrated consulting, system development, and system operation services for the distribution, manufacturing, service, healthcare, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides various services, such as system operation, data centers and IT platforms management and administration, and network architecture related services, as well as IT platform solution and information security services to various industries. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.