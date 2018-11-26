Holderness Investments Co. Takes $624,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 212,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8,597.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after buying an additional 930,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/holderness-investments-co-takes-624000-position-in-ishares-floating-rate-bond-etf-flot.html.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.