Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 54.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,669 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,664,000 after purchasing an additional 273,090 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,200,000 after purchasing an additional 323,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,214,000 after purchasing an additional 207,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

McKesson stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

