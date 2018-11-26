HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1452513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

