Head-To-Head Review: Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTD) & Federal Signal (FSS)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS:ECCTD) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and Electrameccanica Vehs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.59 $61.60 million $0.85 27.84 Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Electrameccanica Vehs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Electrameccanica Vehs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.69% 16.15% 7.75% Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Electrameccanica Vehs Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. designs and manufactures electric vehicles. It engages in developing clean, sustainable and renewable transportation solutions that help fight carbon pollution and climate change. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

