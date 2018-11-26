Head to Head Review: B Communications (BCOM) & China Teletech (CNCT)

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and China Teletech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications -2.94% -0.84% -0.12% China Teletech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares B Communications and China Teletech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.82 billion 0.10 $22.00 million N/A N/A China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than China Teletech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for B Communications and China Teletech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Teletech has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B Communications beats China Teletech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

