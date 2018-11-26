Head-To-Head Contrast: National Security Group (NSEC) vs. Prudential Financial (PRU)

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Security Group and Prudential Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Security Group $65.64 million 0.48 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Prudential Financial $53.65 billion 0.69 $7.86 billion $10.58 8.48

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Security Group.

Dividends

National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Prudential Financial pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Security Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

National Security Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of National Security Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of National Security Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Security Group and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Security Group 3.83% 7.05% 2.26% Prudential Financial 12.59% 10.20% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Security Group and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Financial 0 4 8 1 2.77

Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $119.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than National Security Group.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats National Security Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The company's Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. It distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Individual Solutions division offers individual variable and fixed annuity products to the mass affluent and affluent markets. It also provides universal, term, variable, and other life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, institutional and retail investment, and brokerage services, as well as institutional investment products to the payout annuity and stable value markets. It also provides group life; long-term and short-term group disability; and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance to institutional clients for employee plans and affinity groups, as well as accidental death, dismemberment, other ancillary coverage, and plan administrative services. The Investment Management division offers asset management services, such as institutional portfolio and retail funds management, private lending and asset securitization, and other structured products for public and private fixed income, public equity, and real estate, as well as commercial mortgage origination and servicing, mutual funds, and other retail services. The International Insurance division provides individual and group life insurance, retirement, and related products, as well as reinsurance products. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

